Conjuring The Last Rites Twitter Review: Horror Takes a Backseat for Emotions!

The Conjuring: The Last Rites has finally arrived, marking the much-anticipated finale to one of Hollywood’s most successful horror franchises. With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film promised to deliver both spine-chilling scares and an emotional send-off for the beloved duo.

Twitter reactions, however, suggest that the film leans more toward sentiment than sheer terror. Many users noted that while the trademark jump scares are present, they often take a backseat to the emotional weight of the Warrens’ journey. Fans highlighted the bond between Ed and Lorraine as the film’s strongest element, praising Wilson and Farmiga for once again grounding the supernatural chaos in heartfelt performances.

Still, not everyone was impressed. A section of netizens felt the film played it safe, reusing familiar scare tactics without the freshness that earlier installments brought to the genre. Some argued that the finale lacked the relentless dread fans had come to expect, making it feel more like a farewell drama with horror trappings.

Despite the criticism, The Last Rites appears to strike a chord with longtime followers invested in the Warrens’ story. For many, the emotional payoff outweighs the recycled frights, giving the saga a sense of closure even if the scares don’t haunt for long.

the conjuring: last rites review!! 8.3/10 ⭐️ not as scary but it def felt more personal (can’t spoil why) than other movies. i would put it 3rd-ish fav conjuring for that reason at least. unlikely but wish for a spin-off around judy warren’s. annabelle was also in our cinema?? pic.twitter.com/qCRiQkhQhZ — crystal ⋆୨୧˚ (@soursweetened_) September 5, 2025

Conjuring last rites honest review!! The beginning of the movie was slow af i yawned so many times 🥱 but the plot and jumpscares are perfect 👌 i love the new ghost characters in it. Overall not that scary just lots of jumpscare. I rate 6/10 — Violet Crazy 💜👿 (@sunshineelfme) September 5, 2025

#ConjuringTheLastRites - Personally didn’t quite carry the same spine-chilling aura as #TheConjuring2, #Annabelle, or #Nun 1&2. First half was a very slow burner..

But the second half truly found its rhythm, delivering some gripping moments. For me, the showdown of the Axe… pic.twitter.com/0X03s5vhem — Lavyyy Boiiii ✨ (@Lavyyboi) September 4, 2025

Waatha @/JamesWan, what’s wrong with you? Da 🥺 Too lazy to move your hands and direct or what? 🚶‍♀️

And this @MichaelChaves porambokku… such a waste 👎 Wherever he steps in, the movie turns into trash🙃

Nun 2, La Llorona, Conjuring 3.. all pathetic flops#ConjuringTheLastRites pic.twitter.com/lsANhVrvG8 — Kiwified_Deepthi_🖤 (@TruthByDp) September 4, 2025