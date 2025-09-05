Conjuring The Last Rites Twitter Review: Horror Takes a Backseat for Emotions!

Sep 05, 2025, 14:36 IST
The Conjuring: The Last Rites has finally arrived, marking the much-anticipated finale to one of Hollywood’s most successful horror franchises. With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film promised to deliver both spine-chilling scares and an emotional send-off for the beloved duo.

Twitter reactions, however, suggest that the film leans more toward sentiment than sheer terror. Many users noted that while the trademark jump scares are present, they often take a backseat to the emotional weight of the Warrens’ journey. Fans highlighted the bond between Ed and Lorraine as the film’s strongest element, praising Wilson and Farmiga for once again grounding the supernatural chaos in heartfelt performances.

Still, not everyone was impressed. A section of netizens felt the film played it safe, reusing familiar scare tactics without the freshness that earlier installments brought to the genre. Some argued that the finale lacked the relentless dread fans had come to expect, making it feel more like a farewell drama with horror trappings.

Despite the criticism, The Last Rites appears to strike a chord with longtime followers invested in the Warrens’ story. For many, the emotional payoff outweighs the recycled frights, giving the saga a sense of closure even if the scares don’t haunt for long.


