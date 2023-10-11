Terrorist hideout busted at J&K's Bhaderwah, arms recovered

Jammu, Oct 11 (IANS) The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, busted a terrorist hideout at Bhaderwah in Doda district and recovered a quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Wednesday.

"In an intelligence based operation by Indian Army and JKP, a terrorist hideout was busted on Oct 11, 2023, in Bhaderwah area of Doda District," army said.

"The joint teams conducted an extensive search, leading to busting of a hideout under a tree."

The arms and ammunition recovered during the operation included three pistols, nine magazines, and 79 rounds.

