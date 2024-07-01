Terrorist associate arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and recovered incriminating Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials and arms and ammunition from his possession, the police said on Sunday.

"At about 7:40 p.m., Sopore Police along with Army (22 Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF (179 Battalion) established a joint Naka at Machipora, Bomai. During checking, a vehicle (white coloured Maruti Swift) bearing registration number JK01AK-4452 coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted," the police added.

"The driver of the vehicle tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him."

He has been identified as Waheed-ul-Zahoor.

Police said during the search, two Turkish pistols, three Turkish pistol magazines, 41 pistol rounds, two Chinese grenades, one Turkish pistol silencer, incriminating IED materials and other materials were recovered from the vehicle.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.

