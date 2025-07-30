Terrorism must face zero tolerance everywhere: Sikyong Penpa Tsering lauds India's Op Sindoor

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering on Wednesday voiced strong support for India's Operation Sindoor, calling it a strategic and necessary response to cross-border terrorism.

Tsering emphasised that terrorism must face zero tolerance globally and praised India's actions as decisive and well-calibrated.

"Terrorism everywhere should be met with zero tolerance. What the Indian government did in Operation Sindoor, I think it was a very systematic operation to respond to Pakistani terrorist activity in India," Tsering said, in a clear endorsement of India's counter-terrorism measures.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. The operation involved coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in a punitive strike across the Line of Control and deeper into Pakistan-occupied territories, aiming to dismantle terror infrastructure at its roots.

Earlier in the day, the CTA issued a press release announcing that Penpa Tsering would continue his official tour across India following his engagements in Ladakh.

The next phase of his visit includes three Tibetan settlements: Norgeyling (Bhandara), Phuntsokling (Odisha), and Phendeling (Mainpat).

"These visits align with the administration's commitment to connect with Tibetan settlements and community centres twice during its current tenure," the CTA said in the statement.

In addition to these visits, Tsering is also scheduled to travel to Varanasi and Nainital, continuing his outreach and strengthening the CTA's ties with Tibetan communities across the country.

Tsering's remarks came at a time when a high-stakes debate on Operation Sindoor is underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with both the government and opposition exchanging sharp statements on national security, strategic responses, and political accountability following the Pahalgam terror attack.

