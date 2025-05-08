Terror will persist unless Pakistan army, ISI are crushed: Former J&K DGP SP Vaid (IANS Interview)

Jammu, May 8 (IANS) Former Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), S.P. Vaid, said that while the destruction of terror camps can curb terrorism temporarily, the root cause - Pakistan’s Army and the ISI - must be dealt with directly for lasting peace.

In an exclusive interview with IANS after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor - India’s targeted military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - Vaid also slammed Congress leaders Udit Raj and Prithviraj Chavan for objecting to the operation being named ‘Sindoor’, dismissing their remarks as unnecessary and politically motivated.

IANS: Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror camps, but Pakistan is claiming that only six sites were targeted. What do you say about this propaganda?

Vaid: People should listen to what the Indian government has stated. Pakistan never admits its casualties, and it comes up with a bundle of lies. Their army was built on hatred and deception. The Indian government, on the other hand, provided full details in its press briefing, including coordinates of the nine terror camps destroyed. Pakistan will now launch a propaganda narrative about civilian casualties, but we must trust India’s official version.

IANS: Pakistan’s Defence Minister has made a statement saying that if India stops Operation Sindoor, they too will refrain from further action. What is your opinion on this?

Vaid: If that’s truly their position, it will help avoid escalation and a full-scale war, which is in everyone’s interest. But I doubt that anything like that happens there without the Army Chief’s directive.

IANS: Will terrorism stop after Operation Sindoor?

Vaid: Not completely. This will be a prolonged fight. Until the Pakistani Army and ISI are directly targeted, terrorism won’t end. The current strikes may instil fear, but it’s not enough. Their power structures need to be dismantled.

IANS: Some family members of terrorist Masood Azhar were killed in the strike. He has said that it would have been better if he had died in the attack. What is your reaction to that?

Vaid: We don’t want him dead yet. He should live long enough to feel the pain and consequences of the terror he unleashed. Let him suffer.

IANS: The UN Secretary-General has appealed for restraint from both India and Pakistan. What are your thoughts on this statement?

Vaid: The UN should stand against terrorism. This situation is a result of Pakistan’s jihad and its attempt at Ghazwa-e-Hind. Innocent people were killed after being identified by their religion. India is only responding. The UN should learn to distinguish between good and evil. India is fighting a just war. Equating the two countries is unfair and misleading.

IANS: Taliban has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Sufi shrine in Lahore, in which 10 people were killed. How do you view this incident?

Vaid: Taliban doesn’t accept the Durand Line. Groups like TTP and BLA are hitting Pakistan hard. No one supports the Pakistan Army anymore - not even their own people. Just look at the conditions in Balochistan, PoK, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their oppression has turned their people against them.

IANS: In Balochistan, 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed in twin attacks for which the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility. What is your reaction to this?

Vaid: BLA is hitting them hard, and so is the Taliban. Pakistan should grant Balochistan its freedom. Soldiers are being killed regularly. They need to exit the region.

IANS: Congress leader Udit Raj has objected to the use of the word ‘Sindoor’ in the operation’s name, claiming it is linked to a particular religion. Would you like to comment?

Vaid: I completely disagree. Sindoor is part of Indian culture, not limited to any one religion. Don’t communalise it.

IANS: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has alleged that the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ is an attempt to play on Hindu sentiments. How would you respond to that?

Vaid: Only his feelings seem hurt, no one else’s. The operation was briefed by Col. Sofia Qureshi, whose father is proud. True patriots, regardless of religion, stand with India’s armed forces.

