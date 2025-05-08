Kangana Ranaut shares footage of India's S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ in action near Amritsar

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to applaud India’s landmark 2018 S-400 air defence agreement with Russia.

She called the deal a “game-changer” after sharing striking footage of the Sudarshan Chakra in action near Amritsar. In her post, she highlighted how the Sudarshan Chakra has bolstered the nation’s aerial security, demonstrating India’s enhanced capability to detect and neutralize incoming threats. On Thursday, the ‘Queen’ actress took to her Instagram story and shared a note that read, “Our Sudarshan Chakra- the S-400 Air Defence System- demolished the Pakistani air attack! Among the world’s most powerful defence technologies, the S-400 deal was signed by PM Narendra Modi’s govt with Russia in 2018 #OperationSindoor.”(sic)

In her next follow-up post, Kangana posted dramatic footage of the S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” in action near Amritsar and captioned the post, “India’s S-400 in action near Amritsar.”

On May 7, the Indian Air Force deployed its S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” batteries to successfully intercept and destroy a coordinated Pakistani drone and missile assault aimed at Indian security installations. The barrage came in direct retaliation to India’s Operation Sindoor, which had targeted terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier that day.

Pakistani forces unleashed waves of drones and missiles toward key sites in Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj—but each threat was met and neutralized by India’s advanced S-400 systems.

Boasting one of the world’s most sophisticated air-defense suites, the S-400 can detect incoming threats at distances up to 600 km and engage them within a 400 km radius. India has stood up four S-400 squadrons, positioning key units in Pathankot, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to protect its most sensitive regions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence reports that Pakistan has stepped up unprovoked mortar and heavy-artillery fire along the Line of Control, targeting multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir—including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri.

