Terror, trade and talk cannot co-exist: PM Modi sends stern message to Pakistan

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a firm declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made it clear to the world that terror and diplomacy -- or terror and trade -- cannot co-exist. He further emphasised that “blood and water cannot flow together”, reinforcing India's stance that a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can only proceed once terrorism and its promotion are eradicated completely from the soil of the neighbouring country.

Trade, cooperation, and diplomacy must be built on trust, not on terror, the Prime Minister asserted. In his speech, the message was clear that India has taken an uncompromising stance against cross-border terrorism, placing the “Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance” as a firm response to Pakistan's persistent aggression.

The recent targeting of nine terror camps within Pakistan has established a “new strategic paradigm”—one where India’s retaliation will be “fiercer, larger, and more decisive” should such threats persist, the Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi made it clear that “Operation Sindoor” is far from over. He asserted that India remains unwilling to engage in diplomatic talks with Pakistan, stating that there is currently “nothing to discuss” until terrorism comes to an end.

His message was stronger: “A new normal has emerged—if you strike us, we will strike back with greater force.”

On the Indian military response against terrorism, he clarified that the precision airstrikes systematically dismantled “terrorist strongholds”, long identified as breeding grounds for extremism with ties to attacks in India, the UK, and other nations.

The obliteration of these facilities underscored India's commitment to eliminating terror infrastructure that has operated unchecked for decades, he said.

These operations led to the elimination of key militants responsible for designing long-term conspiracies against India, he said. Pakistan’s response exposed its “desperation”, as it resorted to indiscriminate strikes on civilian spaces, including schools, places of worship, and residential areas.

Yet, India’s “superior defence strategy” neutralised Pakistan’s offensive capabilities -- “drones and precision missile strikes rendered Pakistani airbases non-operational”, leaving its military scrambling to recover.

The Prime Minister asserted that India’s decisive actions send an unmistakable signal to the world: “terrorism will never be tolerated, and national security remains non-negotiable”.

When faced with aggression, India stands ready to defend its sovereignty with “bold and uncompromising measures”.

Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister underscored India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, describing “Operation Sindoor” as a defining moment in national defence -- a doctrine of swift retaliation without compromise. He assured citizens that India remains vigilant, closely monitoring Pakistan’s actions to ensure no future threats arise from its soil.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 sent shockwaves across the country and beyond. Innocent civilians, engaged in the simple act of celebrating their freedom, became victims of a heinous attempt to fracture national unity.

