TERI unveils roadmap for India’s energy transition in transport

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on Tuesday released report “Roadmap for India’s Energy Transition in the Transport Sector” at an event aimed at integrating transport with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The report offers insights into the future transport demand, emissions trajectory, and technology-driven mitigation strategies. The event, attended by senior government officials, railway authorities, and industry players, underscored the urgent need for sustainable transport solutions to achieve the ambitious climate goals.

In his welcome address, Sanjay Seth, Senior Director, TERI, highlighted the critical importance of reducing transport-related emissions, emphasising that the adoption of cleaner technologies and fuels is essential for India’s energy transition. He highlighted the report comprehensively addresses all aspects of energy transition in the transport sector, prioritising energy security while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.”

K.R.K. Reddy, Additional Member (Traffic), Railway Board, in his special address, praised the report as a comprehensive framework to navigate the challenges of decarbonising India’s rapidly growing transport sector aligned with the NDC goals for the economy.

“Railways have been a lifeline for India, connecting diverse landscapes and promoting economic development. The country has made significant strides in sustainable mobility, electrifying 99 per cent of its railway network and reducing carbon emissions. India aims to enhance infrastructure, increase connectivity, and improve passenger experience through various initiatives,” he said.

Congratulating TERI on the release of the report, he said it is not only a roadmap for energy transition, but the report will also ensure affordability and accessibility.

Mukul Saran Mathur, Additional Member (Commercial), Railway Board, echoed similar sentiments, adding: “The transition in Railways is going to impact the energy consumption of the country, which is about two per cent of the total energy consumed. The energy consumption patterns need to be studied as we move towards a net-zero scenario. Railways have been taking initiatives such as LED lighting, green buildings, efficient locomotives, regenerative breaking, improving payload-tare ratio, and energy audits to reduce consumption.”

Delivering the opening remarks, Shri Prakash, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, called the report a cornerstone for the country’s energy transition efforts in the transport sector.

According to him, sustainable transport should be economically viable, socially accessible and environmentally tolerable.

Referring to the current scenario of air pollution, he said, “Transport contributes 30-40 per cent of the air pollution. Therefore, sustainable transport is important.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.