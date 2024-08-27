Tension on Kolkata streets as protesters break barricades en route Nabanna

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS) Tension over the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Bengal Secretariat) protest rally condemning the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month has now spread to Kolkata from Howrah as protesters reached near the Vidyasagar Setu, popularly known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the two adjacent districts.

Located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district, Nabanna is the state Secretariat from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.

Earlier, the riot police used teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd in some parts of Howrah district, including on the Howrah Bridge, where many protesters were seen carrying the Tricolour amid slogan-shouting.

In Kolkata, tension gripped the area when a team of protesters reached near the barricades raised in front of the Police Training School (PTS) close to the Vidyasagar Setu. The police were seen resorting to lathi-charge and use of water cannons as the protesters tried to break through the barricades.

A number of women protestors leading the march near the PTS were reportedly injured due to the police action, even as the agitators sat on the street raising slogans.

As per sources, no permission was given for the protest march while the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged on Monday that a conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest during the rally.

Tension was also reported from the Mahatma Gandhi Road in central Kolkata following clashes between the protesters and the cops who resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells.

“We will move ahead, let the police do whatever they want. We are students and we want justice for the victim doctor at any cost,” said a protester on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

As per reports, a gathering of a few thousand people has already reached the Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata, proceeding towards the Strand Road.

Meanwhile, the tension has aggravated further on the Howrah side at the time of filing of this report, including in Santragachi, Kazipara, Howrah Maidan, and Foreshore Road.

Sources said some policemen received injuries after being hit by stones pelted by a section of the protesters. A jawan of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to be hospitalised.

