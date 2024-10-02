Tension in Bengal’s Tufanganj city over ransacking of two BJP leaders’ homes

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Cooch Behar district’s Tufanganj city on Wednesday morning over the ransacking of homes of two local BJP leaders, late on Tuesday night.

The BJP leaders whose houses were ransacked are Tufanganj city secretary of the BJP’s youth wing Nimai Das and the party’s Panchayat Samiti member Subal Barman.

Both of them alleged that the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress came on motorcycles to the locality late on Tuesday night and ransacked their homes in the Andaran Phoolbari area of Tufanganj.

“Our family members were also given life threats by the ruling party goons. The police were informed immediately, but the cops came and left soon without conducting a detailed investigation. Later they refused to come even though we frantically called up the local police station,” alleged Das.

Das claimed that in the past, too, he was beaten up by the local ruling party goons a number of times.

“My house was also ransacked a number of times earlier. I informed the local police station every time. But the cops remained totally inactive in the matter,” he added.

However, block Trinamool Congress president of Tufanganj city denied the allegations that local party supporters were behind the attack.

According to him, Tuesday night’s incident was the result of some local issues and his party workers had no role to play in it.

Different pockets in Cooch Behar district have been on the boil ever since the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The BJP leadership has claimed that the attacks on their supporters have aggravated since the party’s previous Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar and the erstwhile Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, got defeated in the last elections.

In July this year, Pramanik filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court challenging the election results.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.