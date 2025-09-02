From temple to touchscreen: Haridwar welcomes ‘Ek Ishwar’ App for virtual puja

Haridwar, Sep 2 (IANS) Haridwar - the ancient city known as the gateway to spiritual awakening - has now embraced the digital era with the launch of the ‘Ek Ishwar’ mobile app, an initiative that blends age-old faith with modern technology. The app was officially launched at the revered Siddhpeeth Dakshin Kali Temple by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada.

Speaking to IANS, Maharaj said the App was developed by Samriddhi Bajaj from Mumbai, with the vision of making religious experiences more accessible to devotees across the globe.

“The purpose of ‘Ek Ishwar’ is to bring darshan, virtual aarti, and spiritual experiences directly to the homes of devotees, especially those who are unable to visit temples physically,” he said.

Through this App, users will not only be able to watch live or recorded pujas and aartis but also participate virtually in the rituals.

“Worship through meditation and the mind is as meaningful as physical puja,” Kailashanand Maharaj emphasised. “This App will help people connect spiritually, no matter where they are.”

A unique feature of Ek Ishwar is its home delivery of prasad and puja samagri (ritual items), ensuring that every element of the offering remains pure and is prepared according to traditional customs. The initiative aims to maintain the sanctity of rituals while making them accessible in the digital age.

Maharaj added that the app would be rolled out nationwide in phases, allowing millions of users to engage with Sanatan Dharma in a format that resonates with their digital lifestyle.

“This is a bridge between the spiritual heritage of India and the modern world,” he noted.

Ek Ishwar is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind app that brings the temple experience into the palm of one's hand. As India increasingly turns toward digital platforms, this move signifies a powerful shift in how tradition and technology can co-exist - reinforcing that spirituality too can evolve with the times.

