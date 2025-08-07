Temple tantri asked to decide on opening of Vault B of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS) After a gap of nearly five years, the contentious issue of opening Vault B of Kerala's famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has resurfaced.

The matter came up for discussion at a joint meeting of the temple’s administrative and advisory committees held in the state capital on Thursday.

The issue was brought up by the state government’s nominee, who pointed out that since the Supreme Court's 2020 order, no decision had been made regarding the opening of Vault B.

The apex court had then declined to pass a directive on the matter and instead left the decision to the temple’s committees, urging them to exercise their best judgment and discretion.

However, during Thursday’s meeting, the representative of the temple’s tantri (Chief Priest) was absent.

As a result, the committees have now placed the responsibility on the tantri to take a call on the matter and communicate the decision at a later date.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is globally renowned for its immense wealth, with six vaults reportedly containing gold, precious stones, and priceless artefacts.

While five of these vaults have already been opened in the past, Vault B - often referred to as the ‘secret vault’ - remains unopened, surrounded by myths, mystery, and concerns about structural and spiritual risks.

Adding to the intrigue, a past report by former C&AG Vinod Rai, appointed by the Supreme Court, allegedly claimed that Vault B had been opened twice in the past—a claim strongly denied by the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family, who once managed the temple.

The family continues to maintain that Vault B has remained sealed and must be treated with reverence.

The Supreme Court had stepped into the matter back in 2011, following allegations by devotees of large-scale financial irregularities in temple management, particularly involving the gold reserves.

An interim management committee was formed to oversee temple operations, and in 2014, amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam submitted a report highlighting serious concerns.

Historically, the Travancore royal family took charge of the temple after Maharajah Sree Anizham Thirunal dedicated the kingdom to the deity in 1750, declaring that the royals would rule as "Padmanabha Dasa" (servants of Lord Padmanabha).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.