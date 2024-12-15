Temple modelled after Ram Mandir to be constructed in US

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (IANS) A temple modelled after Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be constructed in the U.S. by the Swami Satyananda Saraswati Foundation in Pearland, Houston, for the global Hindu community.

As part of the Kerala Hindus of North America conference, the foundation aims to perform a Balalaya Pratishta ceremony at a powerful, divine location on November 23, 2025.

The process of submitting the key components of the temple to local authorities has already begun. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by November 24, 2026.

This phase will include a large ashram, Hanuman Pratishta modelled after the Ayodhya Temple, and other deity installations along with family temple concepts.

By November 24, 2027, the formation of a global financial institution will take place to promote Sanatan Dharma and strengthen Hindus worldwide.

Additionally, the establishment of the Sanatan Hindu University will be completed, aimed at integrating Vedic knowledge with modern sciences.

The coordinator of the project Ranjith Pillai said that this initiative aims to officially link the new temple with their family temples.

The new temple will be located facing the famous Sri Meenakshi Temple.

Spanning five acres, the temple aims to symbolise world peace.

A unique opportunity has been created to bring a handful of soil from family temples or other local deities’ temples in Kerala and integrate it into the new temple land.

The official announcement of the temple construction was made during a ceremony with prayers led by the Atukal Thantri Vasudev Bhattathiri.

Prominent figures such as former Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, SNDP Yogam Vice President Tushar Vellapally, Ayyappa Sevasangham President M. Sangeeth Kumar, Swami Krishnanandagiri from Mumbai’s Ramagiri Ashram, and Kerala Hindus of North America President Nisha Pillai attended the event.

The organisers in a statement said that devotees from Kerala’s family temples and local deity temples have a rare opportunity to bring a handful of soil and integrate it with the new temple land.

The project acknowledges the deep spiritual connection between families and the deities they have traditionally served.

The organisers said that by adhering to the ceremonial traditions of these family deities, spiritual protection is ensured.

Through collecting divine soil from family temples worldwide, the project seeks to manifest the eternal bond of tradition, Ranjith Pillai said.

This temple will serve as a comprehensive initiative that connects Hindu homes spiritually with Ayodhya.

The new Temple, set to become a symbol of world peace, will fulfil the spiritual needs of the American Hindu community while serving as an example of cultural unity and involvement.

The primary goal of the foundation is to create a world filled with prosperity and peace by combining spiritual strength, financial stability, and Vedic wisdom.

The project aims to promote spiritual unity, protect cultural heritage, and empower the global Hindu community.

Foundation officials also noted that many people have expressed support for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

