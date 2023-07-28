'Temple Connect' is about being 'traditionally new', says founder Giresh Kulkarni

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Stressing that contemporary times, synonymous with the 'new age' call for updated temple management systems complete with novel approaches aided by technology, Girish Kulkarni, founder of 'Temple Connect' that recently organised the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) -- 2023, at Varanasi, tells IANS, "I have been visiting temples since childhood. Over the past few decades, I have felt the need to incorporate modern methodologies in order to ensure that the management operations are streamlined in a manner that benefits the pilgrims and the entire temple ecosystem. And this is where platforms like ours come in."

The debut edition, organised with a view to nurturing knowledge-sharing and peer learning through expert seminars, workshops and master classes on various topics, including temple safety, security and surveillance, fund management, disaster management, sanitisation and hygiene as well as optimal use of new-age technology like artificial intelligence for protection against cyberattacks and social media management to foster a strong and connected temple community was held at Varanasi for multiple reasons.

"This is the oldest city in the world, and the Sangam takes place in Uttar Pradesh, not to mention, the under-construction Ram Temple. For the past six months, we have been talking to people, what their needs are," he says.

Adding that digitisation is a call of the hour of everything when it comes to temples, Kulkarni feels just like the smart city initiatives, the need of the hour is smart temples.

"The intent is to bridge everything properly and ensure synergy between all stakeholders is what is needed. We plan to organise such meets every year at different places in unique formats."

He feels that while some temples have been active in promoting themselves and adopting modern techniques for smooth functioning, what is required is bringing about a positive change in the entire ecosystem.

"In a way, you can say we are the Uber of temples and driving it through various aspects. It is a small step, but science and technology play a big role."

The founder says that since time immemorial, besides worship, temples have stood for many things -- points of justice and banks to name a few.

"They serve a much larger purpose, and this includes employment. In fact, we are in talks with Goa tourism to promote spiritual and devotional tourism -- the only initiative of its kind."

Among others, the conference was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, Prasad Lad (Chairman of International Temples Convention and Expo 2023 and Member Of Maharashtra Legislative Council), Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson, BJP, and Rajya Sabha Member, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India, Ashok Tiwari, Mayor of Varanasi, A.V. Dharma Reddy, Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Suneel Anchipaka, L.A.S., Director of Tourism, Goa, Raghavulu Yakkali, National General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Sunil Verma, L.A.S, CEO, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

