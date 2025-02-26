Telugu made a compulsory subject in all boards affiliated schools in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The government of Telangana has made Telugu a compulsory subject from 1st to 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other boards affiliated schools in the state from academic year 2025-26.

The state government has issued orders making Telugu a compulsory subject in all boards affiliated schools as the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act.

According to an official release, though the Act to compulsorily teach Telugu in government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, aided and also CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Board affiliated schools came into effect from March 30, 2018, the previous government, for various reasons, did not fully implement it.

After assuming office, the new government resolved to compulsorily implement Telugu in the state and initiated steps accordingly.

The government held a meeting with the management of CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards and conveyed the decision to teach Telugu for 9th and 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE and other boards from the coming academic year.

The government ordered that Telugu be taught compulsorily from the 2025-26 academic year for Classes 1 to 10 in schools under CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy decided to use the simple Telugu textbook 'Vennela' for conducting exams making it easier for students of classes 9th and 10th of CBSE and other boards.

The implementation of the simple Telugu textbook would be useful for students whose mother tongue is not Telugu and also those who belong to other states.

A Government Order has been issued, replacing 'Singidi' (standard Telugu) with 'Vennela' (simple Telugu) with code 089 as per the CBSE subject list (Language Group-L) for class 9th from the academic year 2025-26 and for the 10th class from the academic year 2026-27.

A proposal from the Director of School Education has been accepted by the government in this regard.

Yogita Rana, Secretary, School Education, Government of Telangana, issued the orders on Tuesday replacing 'Singidi' with 'Vennela'.

