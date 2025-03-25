Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 19.6 lakh calls since 2022: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Tele MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, has received more than 19,67,000 since its launch in 2022 till mid-March 2025, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, said in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The toll-free number (14416) was launched in 2022 on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10 to counter the rising mental health issues in the country. Tele-MANAS is a mobile application that provides a comprehensive platform to provide support for mental health issues ranging from well-being to mental disorders.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Jadhav stated that 53 Tele MANAS cells have been set up in 36 states. It provides 24x7 mental health services in up to 20 languages.

As of March 19, “36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells and have started tele mental health services. More than 19,67,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” he said, while elucidating the steps taken in the country to boost mental health.

Further, Jadhav noted that the Government is also taking steps to strengthen mental healthcare services at the primary healthcare level.

“The Government has upgraded more than 1.75 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Mental, neurological, and substance use disorders (MNS) have been added to the packages of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care provided at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” the MoS said.

There are 47 Government-run mental hospitals in the country, including 3 Central Mental Health Institutions in Bengaluru, Assam, and Ranchi. Mental Health Services are also provisioned in all AIIMS.

Notably, the Government is also augmenting the availability of manpower to deliver mental healthcare services in the underserved areas of the country. It provides online training courses to various categories of general healthcare medical and para-medical professionals through the Digital Academies, established in 2018.

“The total number of professionals trained under Digital Academies are 42,488,” Jadhav said.

