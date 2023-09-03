YSR, A Friend Of Poor, Minorities: Digvijaya Singh 

Hyderabad: Recalling the public welfare schemes of former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said YSR’s commitment to the farmers and poor was exceptional.

Digvijaya Singh made these remarks during a book release function in Hyderabad. He said YSR implemented several welfare schemes which benefited many sections of the society.

He said YSR is being remembered even today because of his pro-poor and pro-minorities policies like supply of free power to farmers, MSP to paddy farmers, irrigation projects, free ambulance services to people including those who resided in the remote areas and free reimbursement scheme and reservation to minorities.

The veteran Congress leader also mentioned the 1400-km long ‘padayatra’ undertaken by YSR before coming into power in 2004. He added that the electoral fortunes of Andhra Pradesh helped Congress forming its government twice at the national level in 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

