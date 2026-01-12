Naa Anveshana’s Anvesh Quits Travel Vlogging, Clarifies Rs 8 Crore Usage

Popular travel vlogger Anvesh has announced a major shift in his personal and professional journey, stating that he plans to step away from travel content aimed at public audiences. In a recently released video, Anvesh openly spoke about his future plans, financial standing, and his intention to focus on social causes rather than constant travel.

According to Anvesh, he has already explored 130 countries over the years, a journey he considers complete and fulfilling. He said that his earnings from content creation are sufficient and revealed that he currently holds assets worth around ₹8 crore. Emphasising that he no longer feels the need to travel for views or public approval, he clarified that any future trips would be undertaken purely for personal satisfaction.

The YouTuber also stated that he intends to actively engage in public and social issues for the rest of his life. He expressed a desire to use his voice to speak out on matters affecting society, indicating a clear move away from lifestyle and travel-focused content.

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving Garikipati, which has reportedly had a noticeable impact on his digital presence. Following the issue, Anvesh’s subscriber count across his channels has seen a sharp decline, prompting widespread discussion among his followers and on social media.

While reactions to his statement have been mixed, Anvesh’s message signals a turning point in his career. By choosing advocacy and personal fulfilment over constant content-driven travel, he appears set on redefining his role as a public figure beyond YouTube.

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