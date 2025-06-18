“What’s the Secret Deal?” Kavitha Slams Revanth-Chandrababu Ties Over River-Linking Row

BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla came down heavily on the Congress government in Telangana, questioning its inaction in preventing the Godavari-Banakacherla River Linking Project and in seeking approval for the BC Bill.

Clarifying BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s stand on river-linking projects, Kavitha pointed out that KCR had advocated for proper water management between the two States, rather than letting the water flow into the sea. “In the case of linking the Godavari with another river, the linkage point must be at Tupakulagudem in Telangana—that was KCR’s condition,” the MLC stated.

If the linkage point is at Tupakulagudem, regions like Warangal, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, and Rangareddy would receive water from the Godavari River, she explained.

“If the linkage point is shifted elsewhere—like Polavaram, as suggested by former AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy—all these regions will be left parched,” she added.

Kavitha further criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for strategically renaming the river-linking project as Godavari-Penna-Kaveri instead of Godavari-Krishna.

Calling Revanth Reddy a “flight mode CM,” Kavitha remarked, “Chandrababu Naidu is leveraging his influence with the BJP-led Central government to secure funds for this project and bring prosperity to Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been busy flying to Delhi, instead of pressuring the Centre to reject the shift of the linkage point from Tupakulagudem.”

“Why is Uttam Kumar Reddy (Telangana Irrigation Minister) silent on the project? What is the secret deal between Revanth Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu?” she asked.

Kavitha also announced that Telangana Jagruthi would organise a large-scale ‘rail roko’ protest on July 17 to urge the Centre to approve the BC Reservation Bill, which seeks a 42% quota for Backward Classes in education and employment.

She urged citizens travelling to or from Telangana on July 16, 17, and 18 to postpone their plans, warning that the protest would disrupt the railway network for three days.

Kavitha lambasted Revanth Reddy for failing to raise either of these critical issues with the Central government.

Mocking the Telangana Chief Minister, she said, “He is heading to Delhi once again and has probably hit a half-century. The Guinness World Records must be waiting to honour him as the Chief Minister who made the most trips to Delhi.”

Kavitha demanded that Revanth Reddy address both the Banakacherla-Godavari River Linking Project and Telangana’s BC Bill during his upcoming Delhi visit.

She emphasised the urgency, noting that Andhra Pradesh has already secured approval for the pre-feasibility report. The BRS leader called on Revanth Reddy to request an Apex Council meeting on the river-linking project to ensure Telangana’s concerns are appropriately addressed.