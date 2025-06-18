June 19 Bank Holiday or not?

As we enter the latter half of June 2025, people are keen to find out if June 19 will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately, there are no significant festivals or events planned for June 19 that would result in the disruption of banking services.

Bank Holidays have been approved for June 2025: A Quick Glance

While June 19th is not likely to be a bank holiday, some national and state festivals will be celebrated this month. Some of the important bank holidays in June are,

Ratha Yatra: To be held on June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Banking Services Accessible Online

Customers can avail a range of online banking services on even non-holiday days, including:

Net Banking: Pay bills, transfer money, and manage accounts online

Mobile Banking Applications: Conduct transactions, check account balances, and run accounts through mobile devices

ATMs: Withdraw money, deposit cash, and perform general transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Online payments, money transfer, and monitoring expenses

Plan Your Banking Transactions

To have hassle-free financial transactions, it is important to know bank holidays and accordingly plan things. You can:

Refer to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for holiday schedules

Check holiday timings on your bank's website

Make use of online banking services for continuous financial activity

Based on the current data, June 19, 2025, should be a normal working day for Indian banks. Nevertheless, it's always best to ask your bank or visit the RBI website to see if there are any announcements regarding holidays.

