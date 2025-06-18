June 19 Schools Holiday or not?

With the continuous effect of the torrential rains in most parts of India, especially Kerala and Karnataka, parents and students are waiting anxiously for reports on school holidays. With some districts in both states announcing June 17 and 18 holidays in anticipation of heavy rain, the question echoing everybody's mind is: Will June 19 be a holiday for schools?

Kerala and Karnataka: School Holidays Persist?

In Kerala, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts have already announced holidays on June 17 and 18. Due to the continuous rain and weather conditions, it is possible that these districts extend the holidays to June 19 in case the situation deteriorates or continues to be severe.

Likewise, in Karnataka, there has been a declaration of school holidays on June 17 by districts such as Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. If the rain continues, there is a high chance that June 19 will also be declared a holiday in these districts.

Other States: School Holiday Updates

Here is a brief overview of school holiday updates in other states:

Punjab: Schools remain shut for summer holidays from May 21 to June 30, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools close for summer holidays between April 24 and June 11, 2025.

Chhattisgarh: Schools close for summer holidays between April 22 and June 15, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools close for summer holidays between May 1 and June 15, 2025.

Noida and Delhi: Schools are most likely closed for summer holidays, with Delhi schools closing on May 11.

Telangana: Schools have already reopened following the summer break, and classes began on June 12, 2025.

Plan and Stay Informed

Since there is uncertainty about school holidays on June 19, parents and students are requested to remain informed about the latest news and official word from school administrations and state governments. In this way, they can plan their activities ahead of time and use their time to the best advantage.

As things develop, we'll continue to update you on any fresh news about Kerala, Karnataka, and other state school holidays. Stay safe and stay informed!

Also read: ICSI CSEET 2025 November Application Process Now Live: Register Before October 15