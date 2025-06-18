ICSI CSEET 2025 November Application Process Now Live: Register Before October 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has initiated the registration for CSEET November 2025. Candidates who wish to sit in the exam are now required to submit the online application form on the official website smash.icsi.edu

Important Dates for CSEET November 2025

Applicants can go through the following schedule of important dates for the CSEET November 2025 session:

Registration Start Date: June 16, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 15, 2025

Tentative Admit Card Release Date: November 29, 2025

Exam Date: November 8, 2025

How to Apply for CSEET November 2025

Candidates who want to apply for the CSEET November 2025 session can follow the steps below:

Go to the ICSI official website and reach the CSEET registration portal.

Check the list of documents required and go ahead to fill out the application form.

Provide the required details and finish the registration process.

Pay the CSEET application fee of INR 2000.

Remote Proctored Mode

The ICSI will be conducting the CSEET November 2025 exam in remote proctored mode, enabling the candidates to attempt the exam from the comfort of their homes. Candidates need to ensure they have the required technical specifications and adhere to the instructions provided by ICSI to avoid any inconvenience during the exam.

Don't Miss the Deadline

Aspirants are requested to fill out the CSEET November 2025 session application form before the deadline, October 15, 2025. No late submissions will be accepted, and the candidate will not be permitted to take the exam unless they have gone through the registration process.

