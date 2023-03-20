KAMAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy made sensational allegations that the personal assistant of IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao had links with the second accused in the TSPSC paper leak case which rocked the state and that the accused were being threatened in jail.

The MP and several Congress leaders staged a daylong dharna at Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy district on Sunday and demanded that KTR should be dismissed from the Telangana Cabinet.

Speaking to the media he said that the PA Tirupati was acting as a "shadow minister" of KTR and that both the PA and the second accused belong to neighbouring villages and the PA got him (the accused) the job and also ensured promotion for him, he alleged and demanded a probe into the paper leak case.

Revanth Reddy questioned how KTR could confirm that the paper was leaked by both of them without interrogating those arrested in the case. He said that the real secret was in assigning key responsibilities to the outsourcing employee in TSPSC. Revanth further alleged that Praveen and Rajasekhar Reddy, who are in Chanchalguda jail, were’ threatened of being encountered in the jail’ because if they revealed further details several big names would likely come out during interrogation. He demanded that the details of the visitors who came to Chanchalguda Jail from 13th to 18th of this month and the CCTV footage be released by the government.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that the SIT officer AR Srinivas, who was entrusted with the responsibility of the paper leakage case, was a close friend of Minister KTR's brother-in-law it was clear as to why he was given the responsibility of conducting the probe, he criticised.

He demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI or an inquiry should be conducted by the sitting judge. He assured that the Congress party would fight for the unemployed and that a hearing will be held on Monday in the High Court regarding the case filed by them regarding the paper leak case. The MP said the Congress would also meet the Telangana Governor on the 21st over this issue. Congress leaders Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Seethakka, Jeevan Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.

The TSPSC on Friday cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

