TSPSC May Reschedule Other Exams

In the wake of cancellation of Group 1 Preliminary, AEE and DAO exams after the question papers leakage scandal emerged, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) may reschedule the other examinations including Group 2 and Group 4 except computer based tests, reports said.

The commission also postponed Junior Lecturer, Town Planning Building Overseer, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams which are scheduled to take place in the month of March.

As per reports, the steps are being taken by the commision to prepare question papers which were cancelled. It takes at least two months to complete the entire process. Hence, the commission is planning to reschedule the exams. An official announcement can be expected from the commission shortly.

Earlier, the Group 4 and Group 2 services recruitment exams were scheduled to be conducted on July 1 and August 29 respectively.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary, DAO, AEE Exams Cancelled