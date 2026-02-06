Hyderabad Man Duped of Rs 71 Lakh in Telegram-Based Stock Investment Scam

Several cyber fraud incidents have recently been reported, with victims collectively losing large sums of money after being targeted through fake trading schemes, social media platforms, and dating apps. Police have urged the public to remain cautious while dealing with online investment opportunities that promise unusually high returns.

Private Employee Duped of Over Rs.71 Lakh

A 33-year-old private sector employee filed a complaint stating that he was defrauded of Rs.71.11 lakh in a bogus stock trading operation. According to the victim, the scam began on December 25 when he received a WhatsApp link inviting him to join a Telegram group that claimed to be associated with a multinational financial services company offering lucrative profits.

Investigators said the fraudsters regularly posted supposed stock recommendations and encouraged members to follow a structured daily trading plan. They even created a fake internal equity account using the victim’s Aadhaar information to appear legitimate.

Believing the scheme to be genuine, the victim transferred money for investments described as over-the-counter trades, initial public offerings, and other financial products. Although the fraudulent portal displayed a balance of nearly Rs.2.20 crore, he was unable to withdraw any funds. Instead, the accused demanded additional payments as processing charges. When the victim attempted to contact them later, their phones were unreachable, prompting him to approach the authorities.

Businessman Cheated Through Dating App

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old businessman reported losing Rs.11.20 lakh after being deceived by a woman he met on a dating application. Police stated that the woman, who introduced herself as Geeta, gradually built trust with the victim before convincing him to invest in an online trading platform with the promise of substantial profits.

After the businessman transferred the money, the suspect allegedly cut off all communication and blocked him across social media channels, leaving him with no way to recover the funds.

Goshamahal Trader Loses Rs.4 Lakh

Another case involved a businessman from Goshamahal who claimed he was cheated out of Rs.4 lakh in a fraudulent financial transaction. Authorities said he initially noticed a Facebook advertisement related to a hardware supply network based in China. Soon after, he was added to a WhatsApp group and persuaded to send money for purchasing materials.

However, once the payment was completed, the organizers stopped responding to his messages and calls. Realizing he had been scammed, the victim filed a complaint with the cyber crime police.

Police Issue Warning

With online fraud becoming increasingly sophisticated, law enforcement officials are advising citizens to verify the authenticity of investment platforms and avoid transferring money to unknown individuals or groups. Experts recommend being wary of unsolicited links, unrealistic profit claims, and requests for personal documents.

Police are currently investigating the cases and working to trace those responsible for the scams while reiterating the importance of digital vigilance.

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