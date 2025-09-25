Telangana: TGPSC Releases Group-1 Final Result for 562 Posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the final list of provisionally selected candidates for Group-1 posts. The results were announced late on Wednesday night, hours after the Telangana High Court allowed the Commission to proceed with appointments.

Key Highlights

Total posts: 563

Selected candidates announced: 562

Vacant post: 1 (due to High Court orders in a pending case)

Mains exam held: October 21–27, 2024

Candidates appeared: ~30,000

Applications received: 31,383 (out of 3.02 lakh who took the prelims)

The final list was prepared based on the General Ranking List (GRL) issued on March 30, 2025. The Commission clarified that the results are subject to the outcome of writ appeals and petitions still pending before the Telangana High Court.

Legal Battle Over Results

The release comes after weeks of legal tussle. On September 9, Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao had set aside the GRL and directed TGPSC to manually re-evaluate all answer scripts using a moderation method as per Supreme Court guidelines. He gave the Commission eight months to finish the process, failing which a fresh exam was to be held for all prelims-qualified candidates.

TGPSC challenged the order, arguing it was “erroneous and contrary to law.” On Wednesday, a division bench led by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh stayed the single judge’s ruling and permitted TGPSC to go ahead with appointments. The bench, however, made it clear that all appointments would be subject to the final verdict. The next hearing is scheduled for October 16.

Background

This was the first Group-1 Mains exam in Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014. The last exam was held in 2011, during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The process has been mired in controversies, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the 2022–23 prelims.

Despite challenges, the Commission announced the Main exam results on March 10, 2025, followed by the GRL and provisional list.