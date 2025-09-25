OG OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Latest Movie

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are in for a treat as his much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG, finally hits the theatres today. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj, generating significant buzz ahead of its release.

Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for They Call Him OG. While the exact streaming date has not been officially confirmed, the film is expected to premiere on the platform sometime in October or during the first week of November after its theatrical run.

We will provide updates once the makers announce the official OTT release date, keeping fans informed about when they can catch the movie online.

Also Read: OG Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan's Stylish Mess Without Soul