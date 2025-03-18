Telangana SSC Question Papers to Have QR Codes and Security Numbers to Prevent Leakage

Hyderabad: To prevent question paper leaks during the SSC Public Examinations starting March 21, the Telangana School Education Department has introduced new security measures. This year, Class X exam question papers will include QR codes and unique security numbers, which will be printed as watermarks on each page. These added features are designed to strengthen security and stop the illegal circulation of question papers.

Officials explained that these measures will make it easier to track the origin of any leaked papers. If a question paper is photographed, recorded, or shared on social media or WhatsApp, the authorities will be able to identify the source, including the exam center where the leak occurred.

“The new security features will help us trace any leaks, if they happen. This initiative is similar to what was done for intermediate exams last year,” said A Krishna Rao, Director of Government Examinations.

Last year, there were two separate incidents of question paper leaks during the Class X exams. In one case, an invigilator took a photo of the Telugu question paper and shared it on WhatsApp. The second leak happened with the Hindi paper. These incidents led to the suspension of invigilators and exam center superintendents.

To further improve security, CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam centers, particularly in the chief superintendent’s room. Exam center superintendents have also been instructed to open question paper bundles only at 9:15 am, ahead of the exam's 9:30 am start time.

These steps are expected to prevent cheating and ensure fair exams for all students.