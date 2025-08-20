Telangana Rains on Aug 20, 21, 22: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Life, Alerts Issued for Several Districts

Telangana continues to be battered by relentless rains, with the Meteorological Department warning of more heavy to very heavy showers over the next two days due to a low-pressure system. Authorities have issued yellow and red alerts for several districts.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Adilabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. A yellow alert has been issued in these areas, while other parts of the state can expect moderate rains.

Floodwaters have already thrown life out of gear in undivided Warangal and Adilabad districts, with streams and rivulets overflowing and roads submerged, cutting off transport between villages.

Adding to the woes, standing crops in many areas have been inundated, leaving farmers distressed as they face the prospect of severe losses after months of hard work. Officials have urged people to remain cautious and avoid venturing into flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the famous Edupayala Temple in Medak district remains marooned for the seventh consecutive day. The Manjeera river is flowing above danger levels after five gates of the Singur project were lifted. The temple premises are under water, with the river even touching the feet of the goddess in the sanctum. Rituals, however, are continuing at the Rajagopuram.

At Singur, heavy inflows of 28,169 cusecs and outflows of 43,447 cusecs have been recorded. While the project’s total storage capacity is 29.917 TMC, it currently holds 19.078 TMC.