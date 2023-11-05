Telangana Polls: Why Did BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Praise KCR?

Hyderabad: In a strange turn of events, Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind, who is contesting the Telangana elections Koratla assembly seat, praised the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) while criticising the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing an election rally in Metpally of Jagtial district on Sunday, Arvind said KCR is comparatively better than Revanth. However, he did not clarify his statement. He said he will reveal more about the two leaders in his Monday campaign. It may be worth mentioning here that the BJP MP is a harsh critic of the KCR family.

As the Telangana assembly elections appear to be a straight fight between the BRS and Congress, the Nizamabad MP exuded confidence that his party will gain more seats than Congress in the ensuing elections. He ruled out the possibility of a hung House in the November 30 polls.

Also Read: Regional parties will call the shots in coming days: KCR