Telangana Polls: Election Commission Orders Transfer of Several IAS and IPS Officials  

Hyderabad: Days after the announcement of poll schedule for Telangana, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of top police and administrative officers including Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad.

The EC has also ordered the transfer of Commissioners of Police of Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad, four Collectors and 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs). As per the order, Commissioners of Police CV Anand (Hyderabad), Ranganath (Warangal) and Satyanarayana (Nizamabad) were transferred.

Similarly, Collectors Harish (Rangareddy), Amoy Kumar(Medcha), Krishna Reddy (Yadadri), and Varun Reddy (Nirmal). Also, 13 police officers including nine non-cadre police personnel have been transferred. The transfer order immediately came into effect as the transferred officials were asked to hand over responsibilities to their immediate juniors. The Commission has directed the Telangana Chief Secretary to send the panel list by 5 pm on Thursday.

In 2022, the EC officials had received several complaints of cash distribution to induce voters ahead of Munugode bypoll. During his recent visit to Telangana, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reportedly expressed his displeasure over the underperformance of officials in the past byelection.

