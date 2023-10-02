Telangana Polls: BJP Likely to Announce List of Candidates Next Week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again visit Telangana tomorrow (October 3), the Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in the national capital. Speaking to the reporters, the BJP leader said during Mahabubnagar visit on October 1, PM Modi announced the formation of National Turmeric Board, a long pending demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and he also announced that the Centre will establish a Tribal University in Mulugu district.

The state BJP chief said that the prime minister will inaugurate various development projects worth rs 8,000 crore and later address a public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday. Modi will also inaugurate the 800 MW power station which will generate low-cost power for the state.

On this occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate rail projects and electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

Kishan Reddy added that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana state on October 10 and, the Telangana BJP will hold deliberations between October 5 and 6. The state unit will likely release the party’s candidate list in the second week of October, he informed.

