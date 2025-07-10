Telangana Plans Facial Recognition Attendance for Govt School Teachers

The Education Department is gearing up to introduce facial recognition-based attendance systems for teachers in government schools across the state. In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and punctuality, the department has submitted a formal proposal to the state government. A final decision on the implementation is expected to be taken during the cabinet meeting scheduled for today.

Officials say the facial recognition attendance system has already shown positive results in the Peddapalli district, where it was piloted. According to sources, the technology not only ensures that teachers report to duty on time but also acts as a deterrent against proxy attendance and absenteeism.

The department believes that this tech-driven initiative will improve accountability among teachers and boost public confidence in government-run educational institutions. With growing concerns about teacher attendance and the quality of education in government schools, this move is seen as a step in the right direction to restore trust among parents and students.

If approved by the cabinet, the new system could be rolled out in a phased manner, starting with select districts before statewide implementation. The initiative is also expected to reduce administrative burdens related to manual attendance tracking.