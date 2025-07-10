Indian Navy Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1100+ Group B & C Posts

The Indian Navy has issued a large-scale recruitment under the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2025) for several Group 'C' posts. There are more than 1,100 vacancies in different trades, representing a bright career option for those in search of defence sector government jobs.

Job Openings and Eligibility Criteria

The hiring campaign involves posts like Tradesman Mate, Chargehand, Senior Draughtsman, and others. Applicants with different educational qualifications, like Class 10, 12, ITI, diploma, or graduation, can apply based on the respective post. It is necessary for the applicants to check the official notification so that they understand the qualifications needed for each post.

Application Process and Important Dates

The online form submission for INCET 2025 will start on July 5, 2025, and will be open on the official website incet.cbt-exam.in until July 18, 2025. Candidates have to register online, upload documents, a photo, and a signature, and pay the application fee, if due. The application fee is ₹295 for General and OBC categories, whereas SC, ST, women, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are exempted from payment.

Key Dates to Remember

Advertisement published in Employment News: July 5-11, 2025

Application starts: July 5, 2025

Closing date for application: July 18, 2025

How to Remain Up to Date

Job seekers are requested to keep checking the website regularly for updates and announcements on the INCET 2025 recruitment process. This way, they will be aware of any key developments or updates in the application process.

A Wonderful Chance for Defence Sector Candidates

The INCET 2025 recruitment campaign is a good chance for candidates who wish to pursue a career in the defence industry, especially in technical or clerical posts. With more than 1,100 posts lying vacant, eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and commence their career as a rewarding experience in the Indian Navy.

