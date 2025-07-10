Telangana GPO Recruitment 2025: Second Phase Notification Released

The Telangana government has released officially the second notification phase for the recruitment of Grama Panchayat Officers (GPO) also known as Village Administrative Officers. This is part of the ongoing efforts of the state to improve the rural administration and job opportunities for experienced candidates.

Earlier this year, on March 29, the state had issued its first GPO recruitment notification to recruit a total of 10,954 vacancies in Telangana. After a tough selection process, 3,550 candidates were chosen and appointed in the first phase. Still, thousands of posts remain vacant.

During this second phase, the government has chosen to give top priority to those who have worked as Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and Village Revenue Officers (VROs) earlier. These people, having an exposure to the roles and responsibilities of rural administration, are being offered an opportunity of a lifetime to come back to government service with the new GPO system.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to submit their applications at the District Collector's office. The July 16, 2025, deadline is available for submission of applications. Authorities have asked applicants to finish their submissions well in time in order to escape last-minute rush or rejection.

The GPO written examination is scheduled to take place on July 27, 2025, according to the official schedule. Further information on exam centers and hall tickets will be available soon.

This second announcement has ushered in fresh hope for numerous erstwhile VRA and VRO staff waiting for certainty regarding their chances of reappointment. The recruitment campaign is regarded as a major development toward rejuvenating grassroots rule in the state.