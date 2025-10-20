Telangana Holiday: Hyderabad Colleges to Shut from November 3 over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Hyderabad: The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), representing engineering colleges and other professional institutions across Hyderabad and Telangana, has announced a strike starting November 3.

Earlier, FATHI had planned to close colleges on October 13 over pending fee reimbursement dues, but the strike was postponed following a meeting with Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy. The advisor had assured the release of ₹300 crore in dues before the Diwali festival, prompting the executive council to delay the shutdown.

However, with the government failing to release the promised funds, FATHI has now decided to move forward with the strike. In a meeting on Sunday, the federation resolved to serve a notice of closure to the government on October 22.

The institutions involved include colleges offering engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses. The coming days will reveal how the Telangana government responds to the impending college closures.