Telangana Announces 25 Percent Subsidy on LRS Charges, Last Date March 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to implement the long-pending Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and extend the 25% discount on registration charges until March 31, 2025.

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with senior officials.

As part of the revised guidelines, layouts with at least 10% registered plots will now be eligible for regularization. The 25% subsidy on registration charges will also apply to these layouts, providing much-needed relief to property owners.

Highlighting the four-year delay in resolving LRS applications, the ministers urged applicants to take advantage of this opportunity. They also instructed officials to remain vigilant while processing applications, especially concerning lands listed as prohibited.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Navin Mittal, Stamps and Registrations Commissioner Buddhaprakash Jyoti, and other key officials.

The extension of the LRS discount is expected to benefit thousands of property owners awaiting regularization, ensuring smoother property transactionsacross the state.