Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is collaborating with the Osmania University (OU) administration for the restoration of the historical stepwells located inside the campus. The improvement works started on Monday with the 18th-century stepwell built by Mah Laqa Chanda Bai, a renowned poet, philanthropist, and promoter of girls’ education from Hyderabad.

These stepwells which are popularly known as Bowlis were mainly built for the purpose of drinking water, and the surroundings were used for cultural programs and gatherings. The Chanda Bai Bowli was built even before the University campus existed and over a period of time went into a state of neglect and was filled with trash.

The stepwell came to light after an OU student tweeted to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) about the stepwell.KTR issued directions to the department to look into the restoration works in coordination with the OU administration. Hyderabad- based architect and interior designer Kalpana Ramesh, who was instrumental in restoring the Bansilalpet stepwell will be responsible for restoring the OU campus stepwell. Plans are on to revive two other stepwells after the completion of this one on the university campus. (Inputs from Telangana Today)

