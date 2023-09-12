Telangana : Deadly Road Crash Snuffs Out Lives of 3 Engineering Students in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a tragic road accident, three engineering students died after the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry in Siddipet on Tuesday. Eight other students have also received injuries in the mishap which took place at Anantha Sagar village in Chinna Koduru mandal of the district.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured students to Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. According to the police, 11 students belonging to Siddipet Indur Engineering College were returning to Siddipet after writing an examination at a college in Thimmapur of Karimnagar.

The Finance Minister T Harish Rao has expressed his deep grief over the tragic death of three engineering students in the road accident. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the hospital management to provide better medical treatment to the injured students.

