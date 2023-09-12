Football: La Liga club Villarreal bring in Rojo Martin to replace sacked Setien

Madrid (Spain), Sep 12 (IANS) Villarreal CF on Tuesday unveiled their new coach Jose Rojo Martín ‘Pacheta’, bringing in the Burgos native, who recently led Real Valladolid to promotion to La Liga in 2022.

Jose Rojo Martín Pacheta will replace Quique Setien, who was dismissed as coach of the Yellow Submarine last week.

His first match in charge will be against UD Almería at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday (September 17), La Liga India informed in a release on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, Pacheta said he was looking forward to the experience gained from joining a very young team.

“The experiences keep coming. We’ve joined a very important team, with a president who has been in charge for 26 years, more than any other in La Liga. So, it’s clear that this is a stable club. It’s a model for other clubs, financially sustainable, and above all it is close-knit. I’m fully aware of the ambition and demands of the club, but also my own," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new coach said they would achieve something if the players had belief and said he would have to make the players believe in themselves.

“If the players believe, we will achieve great things. But they have to believe and to do so, I have to make the players believe. I have to make them better and help them to win. And if I can do that, and then we win, the player will believe. And if we believe, we will win," he said.

“I think what we have to do is to get our performances up. But line-ups make themselves. How? You pick the player who has the respect of his teammate, no matter if he’s 15 or 40. If he has his teammate's respect, and we can successfully identify that, we will put out a good starting XI,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.