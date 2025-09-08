Telangana Dasara Holidays 2025 from Sep 21: 13 Days for Schools, 8 Days for Junior Colleges

The Telangana government has announced Dasara holidays for schools and junior colleges.

For schools, the vacation will begin on September 21 and continue for 13 days, till October 3. Classes will resume on October 4. However, since October 4 falls on a Saturday, students who skip that day can enjoy an extended break and return on Monday, October 6.

For junior colleges, the holidays will start a week later, from September 28, and continue till October 5. They will reopen on October 6.

Before the vacation, schools must finish the Formative Assessment (FA-2) exams. After reopening, students will have the Summative Assessment (SA-1) exams from October 24 to 31. Results of these exams will be declared by November 6.

Junior college students will face their half-yearly exams from November 10 to 15.

This holiday schedule gives students and teachers a festive break before the busy exam season begins.