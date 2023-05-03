Telangana CM KCR to Open BRS Office in Delhi Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the party office in the national capital on Thursday. This is being seen as part of the pink party’s efforts to expand its footprint outside of Telangana.

The five-storey BRS office built over 20,000 square feet is located in Vasant Vihar area of New Delhi. On Tuesday, state minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member inspected the newly constructed party office and reviewed the arrangements for tomorrow’s inauguration. The chief minister is expected to leave for Delhi shortly.

As per reports, KCR would extend his stay in the national capital to meet some national leaders. It is also said the chief minister would visit New Delhi on a monthly basis to interact with the leaders of national parties. It may be noted here that the BRS party was working out of a temporary accommodation since December 2022. Now, the party has got a permanent office to carry out the party activities in Delhi.

Also Read: Biennial Medaram Jatara Scheduled Announced for 2024, Deets Inside