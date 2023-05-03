Mulugu: The calendar for the upcoming Sammakka Saralamma jatara 2024 in Medaram was announced by Pujarula (Vaddelu) Sangham on Wednesday. The jatara held once in two years is Asia's biggest tribal festival which will commence from February 21 next year. The congregation attracts devotees from not only Telangana but also from neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

As per the schedule released by Sangham, the jatara will be held at Medaram village of Mulugu district between February 21 and 28.

February 21 – The tribal deities Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju would be brought from Kannepally

February 22 – Sammakka deity would be brought from the Chilakalagutta hillocks

February 23 – Thousands of devotees will pay their respects to the deities

February 24 – Vanapravesham of the deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju and Govindaraju would take place

February 28 – The deities would taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on the final day of jatara

