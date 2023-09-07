SSC Paper Leak Case: Telangana HC Directs Board to Declare Results of Debarred Student

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the education authorities to delcare the withheld results of a student who was debarred from appearing in exams following the SSC Hindi question paper leak and after the interim order he was allowed to write examinations.

In April, Harish, a class X student of Government Boys School, was debarred from writing examinations for five years in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district for his alleged role in the leakage of the SSC Hindi question paper. The father of the student had moved the high court with a house motion petition seeking a review of the education department order and to allow his son to appear for examinations.

The father in his plea said that someone took the question paper of his son by force and took a snap of it and shared it on WhatsApp and other social media channels. The court had set aside the order of the education department and allowed Harish to write the remaining exams. However, the authorities withheld the results of the student. The parents of Harish once again approached the court and the judge ordered the authorities to release the withheld results of the student.

