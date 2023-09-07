Union Minister Kishan Reddy Visits Home Guard Who Attempted Self-immolation

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy demanded a probe into the incident in which a home guard of Hyderabad traffic police attempted suicide by self-immolation here on Tueasday.

The home guard Ravinder (36) allegedly took this extreme step as he was upset over the delay in payment of salary. He set himself on fire at the Home Guard Commandant's office at Goshamahal in the city. As he received severe burn injuries, he was first shifted to Osmania General Hospital and later moved to a private hospital for better treatment.

The Union Minister visited the hospital on Thursday to enquire about the condition of Ravinder. Later, Reddy spoke to media persons and criticised the KCR government for allegedly not fulfilling the assurances given to home guards. Demanding a thorough inquiry into the incident, the Union Minister said, the home guards need a better work-life balance and the BJP will provide them a better future after coming to power in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have clarified that there was no delay in the disbursement of salaries of the home guards. The police have filed a case and the investigation is on.

Live: Visiting Home Guard Ravinder at Apollo Hospital (DRDO), Kanchan Bagh, Hyderabad. https://t.co/tHTuaxM9mR — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 7, 2023

Also Read: SRK fans pour milk on his ‘Jawan’ cut-out in Hyderabad theatre, say ‘Shah Rukh zindabad'