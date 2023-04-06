The Telangana High Court allowed Bandi Sanjay to file a bail plea in the lower court and it further, issued notice to the State to file a counter and adjourned the matter till Monday for further hearing. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in a case related to class X question paper leak, has moved a bail application in a Warangal court which would be heard on Thursday,

It may be recollected that the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police past midnight on Tuesday from his residence in Karimnagar city and was initially put under preventive arrest. He was produced in a local court in the evening in Warangal.

The dramatic turn of events where the BJP MP was made one of the main accused in the SSC Hindi paper leak case triggered widespread protests by BJP party workers in Warangal and Hanumakonda.

A habeas corpus petition was also filed in the Telangana High Court and the Telangana High Court took up a lunch motion petition on MP Bandi Sanjay's quash petition against the Warangal Magistrate Court remand order this afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, a Division Bench in the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji heard the Lunch Motion Petition Filed by Bandi Sanjay, MP and State BJP President seeking to suspend the operation of the order dated 05-04-2023, passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Magistrate at Hanamkonda, in Crime No. 60 of 2023, registered on the file of P.S. Kamalapur, Hanamkonda District, in alleged SSC paper leak case. The Telangana High Court allowed Bandi Sanjay to file a bail plea in the lower court and that it may be disposed of today.

