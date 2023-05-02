Six-year-old Boy Dies as He Falls into Water Pit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy died after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This incident occurred in the Jubilee Hills area of the city. This is the second rain-related incident in a week.

According to sources, Bheem Shankar, who is a native of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, is staying with his wife and son Vivek in the accommodation of a bike showroom on Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills. The father said Vivek was playing with his friends in the nearby open place.

He was informed by other children that his son went to take out a stick which had fallen in the water pit. The parents of the victim rushed to save Vivek but by then he had drowned in the rain water. Shankar said due to the recent rains, the puddle closer to their house was gushing with water. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the place and gathered information about the incident.

It may be noted here that an 11-year-old girl was killed after filling into an uncovered manhole in Secunderabad on April 29.

