2 Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Two Pakistani intruders, who were crossing the barricade on the Barmer-Munabav International Border on Monday night, were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The jawans first warned both, when they did not stop, they killed them, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

According to the information, both the suspects had crossed the barricade and entered India with a consignment of about 3 kg of heroin. As soon as the information was received, BSF officers and police reached the spot.

Police officials said that information about infiltrators was received at Munabao India-Pakistan border of Gadrarod police station area at 9 p.m. on Monday night.

The smugglers crossing the barricade had entered inside India with a consignment of heroin. After the encounter, the jawans informed the top officials about the incident.

At the same time, along with searching for the intruders, investigation is being done. Police are investigating which place were they going in the border area and where the drugs were going to be supplied. Police and security force personnel are also conducting search operations in villages near the Rajasthan border.

