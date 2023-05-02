JD Chakravarthy Bags International Award, Expresses Delight  

The Eko International Film Festival (EKOIFF) is an international film festival started in 2009. Held every year in Lagos, Nigeria, it has celebrated and feted talents who have brought out the best in multiple segments (Feature Film, Short Film, Fiction, Documentaries, Short Documentaries and Indigenous Film) across the world.

'Dahini: The Witch', which was released in India last year, is directed by Rajesh Touchriver. The Hindi-language supernatural thriller film features JD Chakravarthy as Pratap, a fierce character who navigates a tough and superstitious terrain like a hero. His studied performance in the film has fetched him the Best Supporting Actor award at the Eko International Film Festival.

The 'Gulabi' and 'Money Money' actor is happy that his talent has been recognized at the respected film festival. Seen in non-Telugu films like 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Bhoot Returns' and 'Aag', JD thanked his director and producers (Sunitha Krishnan, and Pradeep Narayanan) on the occasion.

'Dahini' has won awards at the Titan International Film Festival, the Pacific Beach International Festival and received a nomination at the Swedish International Film Festival.