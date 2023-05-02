Justice Amrita Sinha assigned two cases transferred from Justice Gangopadhyay's bench

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court was on Tuesday assigned the two cases against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, which were transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay following an order of the Supreme of Court on April 28.

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, had asked the office of Justice Gangopadhyay to return the files pertaining to the two cases. Since then, speculations were doing the rounds as to whose bench will get the cases.

On Tuesday, a notification was issued from the office of T.S. Sivagnanam assigning the two cases to the bench of Justice Sinha.

Justice Gangopadhyay had already said that there is a probability that the remaining cases pertaining to the alleged recruitment scam, which he is still handling, might be transferred from his bench on the same grounds under which the two cases against Abhishek Banerjee were transferred.

On Monday, he even told mediapersons that it was not him, but expelled youth Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh who had dragged the name of Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.

"I have nothing against any party, including the Trinamool Congress. When I hear and review any case, I try to judge whether any sort of corruption is involved. As far as I remember, and according to the documents submitted in the court, Kuntal Ghosh named Abhishek Banerjee in the matter. I didn't drag it from the sky," Gangopadhyay had said on Monday.

